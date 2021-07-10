See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Carolyn Dechaine works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Town Center
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4842
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649276254
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Dechaine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Dechaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Dechaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Dechaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Dechaine works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Carolyn Dechaine’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Carolyn Dechaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Dechaine.

    Primary Care
