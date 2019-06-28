Dr. Carolyn Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Davis, PHD
Dr. Carolyn Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stafford, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston.
Dr. Davis--SugarLand/Stafford10707 Corporate Dr Ste 103, Stafford, TX 77477 Directions
- Cigna
- Value Options
Listens actively Provides excellent feedback Encourages her pts to do the work because I think she believes in them and know that they can. Extremely trustworthy
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326169236
- University of Houston
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
