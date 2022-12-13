Carolyn Davidson, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Davidson, RN
Offers telehealth
Carolyn Davidson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elkhorn, WI.
Carolyn Davidson works at
Locations
1
Elkhorn Clinic1 1/2 W Geneva St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 Directions (262) 723-3424
2
Elm Grove Clinic15285 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Directions (262) 797-2818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Southwest Clinic7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-1677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Mequon Clinic1240 W Ranchito Ln, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-3231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am -
- 5 10242 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 301-7744
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- APS Healthcare
- Arise Health Plan
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- CompPsych
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Davidson?
She is super easy to talk to, is understanding and personable. I love that she talks to you like a normal human being instead of a textbook clinician. I would recommend her to anyone!!
About Carolyn Davidson, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043440480
Carolyn Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Davidson works at
7 patients have reviewed Carolyn Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.