Carolyn Comini
Overview
Carolyn Comini is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Whittier, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13203 Hadley St Ste 204, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 618-7424
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She saved me from myself. Grateful for her clarity and guidance when alcohol was my master.
About Carolyn Comini
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1295947802
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Comini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Comini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Comini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carolyn Comini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Comini.
