Carolyn Bushman, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (24)
Overview

Carolyn Bushman, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Carolyn Bushman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 15, 2021
Was by far the easiest ob/gyn exam I have ever had. She was gentle, talked to me, was sensitive to trauma needs.
Mar 15, 2021
About Carolyn Bushman, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417912841
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carolyn Bushman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Carolyn Bushman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carolyn Bushman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Carolyn Bushman’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Carolyn Bushman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Bushman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Bushman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Bushman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.