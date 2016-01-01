Carolyn Blair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Blair, PA-C
Carolyn Blair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Towson, MD.
Carolyn Blair works at
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-1000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255614129
Carolyn Blair accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.