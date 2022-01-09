See All Dermatologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Carolyn Baker, PA-C

Dermatology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carolyn Baker, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Carolyn Baker works at Hudson Dermatology in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Dermatology Poughkeepsie
    29 Fox St Ste 400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-2350
  2. 2
    400 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 561-1565
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2022
    I went to see Mrs Baker after having a very large painful infected cyst. She was amazing. She said she would remove it right away so it would not get more infected. She was very gentle and made sure the area was numb so I would not feel pain. I was so impressed how smooth it went and she was very kind and compassionate. I would like to highly recommended her.
    Sandra Puglielle — Jan 09, 2022
    About Carolyn Baker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023261294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Carolyn Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

