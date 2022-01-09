Carolyn Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Baker, PA-C
Overview
Carolyn Baker, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Locations
Hudson Dermatology Poughkeepsie29 Fox St Ste 400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-2350
- 2 400 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-1565
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Mrs Baker after having a very large painful infected cyst. She was amazing. She said she would remove it right away so it would not get more infected. She was very gentle and made sure the area was numb so I would not feel pain. I was so impressed how smooth it went and she was very kind and compassionate. I would like to highly recommended her.
About Carolyn Baker, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1023261294
