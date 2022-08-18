See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Caroline Sudbay, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (15)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Caroline Sudbay, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Caroline Sudbay works at Practice in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 577-2555
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I have been dealing with a relapsed Stage 4 Lymphoma since 2/2020. I am now, (8/16/2022) in remission. I truly believe if Caroline had not been a part of my care team, I would not be alive today! She went above and beyond in giving her time and efforts to ensure my care/ME!, did not fall through the cracks. She is very focused on quality medical care which I really appreciated. She would find out WHY a bad result occurred - not just leaving it as such -and then everyone was able to work to change that unwanted result! I would trust her above all others. I hope she doesn't burn herself out because her effort was not "personal", it seems to be her true work care ethic.
    M. Cline — Aug 18, 2022
    About Caroline Sudbay, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851727549
