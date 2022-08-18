Caroline Sudbay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Caroline Sudbay, PA
Offers telehealth
Caroline Sudbay, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Caroline Sudbay works at
Locations
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been dealing with a relapsed Stage 4 Lymphoma since 2/2020. I am now, (8/16/2022) in remission. I truly believe if Caroline had not been a part of my care team, I would not be alive today! She went above and beyond in giving her time and efforts to ensure my care/ME!, did not fall through the cracks. She is very focused on quality medical care which I really appreciated. She would find out WHY a bad result occurred - not just leaving it as such -and then everyone was able to work to change that unwanted result! I would trust her above all others. I hope she doesn't burn herself out because her effort was not "personal", it seems to be her true work care ethic.
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
- 1851727549
