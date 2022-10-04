See All Audiology Technology in Tarpon Springs, FL
Caroline Perez, AUD

Audiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Caroline Perez, AUD is an Audiology in Tarpon Springs, FL. 

Caroline Perez works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reflections at St. Luke's Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-1511

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2022
She was very helpful and caring !!
Anonymous — Oct 04, 2022
Photo: Caroline Perez, AUD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Caroline Perez, AUD.

About Caroline Perez, AUD

Specialties
  • Audiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407322233
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Caroline Perez, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caroline Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Caroline Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Caroline Perez works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL. View the full address on Caroline Perez’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Caroline Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Perez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

