Caroline Northrup, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Caroline Northrup, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Caroline Northrup works at Heart Florida Health Center in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Savon Pharmacy
    2553 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-6599
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Caroline Northrup, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134631062
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caroline Northrup, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caroline Northrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Caroline Northrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caroline Northrup works at Heart Florida Health Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Caroline Northrup’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Caroline Northrup. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Northrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Northrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Northrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

