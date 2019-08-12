Caroline Kane-Civitano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Caroline Kane-Civitano, PA-C
Overview
Caroline Kane-Civitano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Danbury, CT.
Caroline Kane-Civitano works at
Locations
Community Health Center of Danbury8 Delay St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-8330
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just amazing. Very smart, very caring and knows what she is doing.
About Caroline Kane-Civitano, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Caroline Kane-Civitano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caroline Kane-Civitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Caroline Kane-Civitano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caroline Kane-Civitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caroline Kane-Civitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caroline Kane-Civitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.