Caroline Edwards, LMFT
Overview
Caroline Edwards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stuart, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
819 SW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 323-8001
Monday11:00am - 4:00pmTuesday11:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Edwards is a thoughtful, caring, extremely skilled therapist who has helped me through some incredibly difficult times. I recommend her very highly.
About Caroline Edwards, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750494092
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
