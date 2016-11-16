See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stuart, FL
Caroline Edwards, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Caroline Edwards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stuart, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    819 SW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 323-8001
    Monday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2016
    Dr Edwards is a thoughtful, caring, extremely skilled therapist who has helped me through some incredibly difficult times. I recommend her very highly.
    Jensen Beach, FL — Nov 16, 2016
    About Caroline Edwards, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1750494092
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Undergraduate School

