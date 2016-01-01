See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Providence, RI
Carolina Boe, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Carolina Boe, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Carolina Boe, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Southern California.

Carolina Boe works at Oak Street Health South Providence in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South Providence
    712 Broad St, Providence, RI 02907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-2517
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Branch Ave
    650 Branch Ave Ste 6, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-2515
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carolina Boe?

    Photo: Carolina Boe, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Carolina Boe, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carolina Boe to family and friends

    Carolina Boe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carolina Boe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carolina Boe, LCSW.

    About Carolina Boe, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1083924880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolina Boe, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolina Boe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolina Boe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolina Boe works at Oak Street Health South Providence in Providence, RI. View the full address on Carolina Boe’s profile.

    Carolina Boe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolina Boe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolina Boe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolina Boe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.