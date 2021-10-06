Carole Vance has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Vance, LMFT
Carole Vance, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Lakeside Counseling2431 W March Ln Ste 210, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 957-2676
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Carole played a vital role coming out of a traumatic and abusive relationship quite a few years ago. She helped me process my emotions and find a level of understanding AND acceptance. She is attentive, listened and asked questions that would make me think and analyze myself & the situation as well. She was not ever pushy, remained calm, and I never felt rushed. She provided resources & recommended materials to help bring further understanding. I had no problems with making appointments. I'm so very thankful that God put her in my path of brokenness at a desperate time in my life.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1306024666
Carole Vance accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Carole Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Vance.
