Carole Tait-Starnes, MA
Overview
Carole Tait-Starnes, MA is a Counselor in Campbell, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 137 E Hamilton Ave Ste 201, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 720-8107
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Carole for several years when my life seemed to be spiraling due to many life changes = parents illness & passing, career endings, children grown and gone etc... I credit Carole with saving me from the abyss during those times. Very kind and supportive, listening and understanding while gently guiding me through it all. Eternally grateful and would highly recommend!
About Carole Tait-Starnes, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1992849046
Frequently Asked Questions
Carole Tait-Starnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole Tait-Starnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Carole Tait-Starnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Tait-Starnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Tait-Starnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Tait-Starnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.