Carole Sweat, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Advocates for Women's Health4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 203, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 423-9595
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Carole is such a kind provider. I came in with a bladder issue after seeing my urologist (who would not treat me) and she listened to me and worked quickly to test and treat it.
Carole Sweat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Sweat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Carole Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Sweat.
