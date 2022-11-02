See All Psychiatrists in Rensselaer, NY
Carole Rumberger, MSN

Psychiatry
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carole Rumberger, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. 

Carole Rumberger works at Angela Sheehan Npp-Bc, LLC in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carole Rumberger
    516 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 618-2263
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    If I could give more then 5 stars I would! I've been with Carole for over a couple years now. She is great! I highly recommend her expertise in mental health. I can be difficult at times but she handles me well.
    Bob — Nov 02, 2022
    About Carole Rumberger, MSN

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1215458641
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
