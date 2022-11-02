Carole Rumberger, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole Rumberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carole Rumberger, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carole Rumberger, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rensselaer, NY.
Locations
1
Carole Rumberger516 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 618-2263Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give more then 5 stars I would! I've been with Carole for over a couple years now. She is great! I highly recommend her expertise in mental health. I can be difficult at times but she handles me well.
About Carole Rumberger, MSN
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1215458641
Education & Certifications
- SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Carole Rumberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Rumberger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole Rumberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carole Rumberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Rumberger.
