Carole Lenzo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carole Lenzo
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carole Lenzo is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Carole Lenzo works at
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Adult Health Center100 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 965-8200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carole Lenzo?
About Carole Lenzo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881061497
Frequently Asked Questions
Carole Lenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carole Lenzo works at
Carole Lenzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Lenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Lenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Lenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.