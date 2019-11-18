See All Counselors in Deland, FL
Overview

Carole Hull, MED is a Counselor in Deland, FL. 

Carole Hull works at Starting Point Mental Health, LLC in Deland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Starting Point Mental Health, LLC
    620 E New York Ave Ste A, Deland, FL 32724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 668-5435
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2019
    I want to state my upmost appreciation for the expert care and guidance Ms. Hull provided for me in my series of session at her facility. She treated me with a series of issues that I was dealing with in my life. Ms. Hull maintained a professional demeanor at all times. She helped me through my issues and help guide me to the conclusions of the issues I had to deal with. Even though she maintained a professional attitude, Ms. Hull did show a generous caring with the my issues. With her help, I have felt that I now can deal with the situation or any more situations that may arise. I would like to highly recommend Ms. Hull's services to anyone who would seek her guidance.
    Stanley Harper — Nov 18, 2019
    About Carole Hull, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033168638
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carole Hull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carole Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carole Hull works at Starting Point Mental Health, LLC in Deland, FL. View the full address on Carole Hull’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carole Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carole Hull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

