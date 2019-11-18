Carole Hull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Hull, MED
Overview
Carole Hull, MED is a Counselor in Deland, FL.
Carole Hull works at
Locations
Starting Point Mental Health, LLC620 E New York Ave Ste A, Deland, FL 32724 Directions (386) 668-5435Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to state my upmost appreciation for the expert care and guidance Ms. Hull provided for me in my series of session at her facility. She treated me with a series of issues that I was dealing with in my life. Ms. Hull maintained a professional demeanor at all times. She helped me through my issues and help guide me to the conclusions of the issues I had to deal with. Even though she maintained a professional attitude, Ms. Hull did show a generous caring with the my issues. With her help, I have felt that I now can deal with the situation or any more situations that may arise. I would like to highly recommend Ms. Hull's services to anyone who would seek her guidance.
About Carole Hull, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1033168638
