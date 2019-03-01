Carole Findlay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carole Findlay, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carole Findlay, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverside, CA.
Locations
- 1 5005 La Mart Dr Ste 100B, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 369-8899
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Findlay is truly a gifted and insightful doctor. Her approach is filled with kindness and consideration always. She is very intuitive and my journey towards better health has been greatly enhanced by her guidance and thoughtfulness.
About Carole Findlay, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134113772
Carole Findlay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Carole Findlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Carole Findlay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carole Findlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carole Findlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.