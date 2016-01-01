Dr. Filangieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carole Filangieri, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carole Filangieri, PHD is a Psychologist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Filangieri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Winthrop Behavioral Health Department222 Station Plz N, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Filangieri?
About Dr. Carole Filangieri, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861867186
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filangieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filangieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filangieri works at
Dr. Filangieri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filangieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filangieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filangieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.