Carole Field, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Carole Field, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Phillips Graduate Institute.

Carole Field works at office of CAROLE H. FIELD in Toluca Lake, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    office of CAROLE H. FIELD
    4789 Vineland Ave Ste 208, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 964-2247
    Monday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Carole Field, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1023038262
    • 1023038262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Glendale Adventist Residential For Drugs and Alcohol
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Phillips Graduate Institute
    Medical Education
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

