Carol Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Wallace, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Wallace, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Elk Grove, CA.
Carol Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
Change By Coniah Family Counseling A Professional Corporation2376 Maritime Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 531-5647
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Wallace?
About Carol Wallace, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912022492
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Wallace works at
Carol Wallace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.