Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Walker, PHD
Dr. Carol Walker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Walker works at
Luminous Counseling & Consulting LLC1428 Weatherly Rd SE Ste 111, Huntsville, AL 35803 Directions (256) 535-2322Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Dr. Walker performed a full neuropsych evaluation on my son for SLDs, and she was very professional. She answered all of our questions and offered to speak with son's private school for his academic accommodations.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1427213750
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
