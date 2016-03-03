See All Counselors in Farmington, MO
Carol Thurman, PLPC is a Counselor in Farmington, MO. 

Carol Thurman works at Bridge of Hope in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Bridge of Hope
    400 N Washington St, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 760-3758
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    Mar 03, 2016
    Carol always makes you welcome and she also wants to genuinely help people.
    Phyllis Ratliff in Farmington, MO — Mar 03, 2016
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1043452733
    • 1043452733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

