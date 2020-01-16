Carol Thomas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Thomas, LPC
Overview
Carol Thomas, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, SC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 501 Wando Park Blvd Ste 110, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 868-8320
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Thomas?
Carol is expertly trained in identifying signs of depression and anxiety. Her knowledge is condensed and easily received. I had alot of “ah ha” moments where she predicted behavior that I never knew existed. Identifying these idiosyncratic behaviors has led to me learning a new way to deal with the old problem. I truely feel like she is there to help me navigate new or difficult situations. If there were an emergency, I know I could count on her to have my back. That says alot.
About Carol Thomas, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316098767
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carol Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.