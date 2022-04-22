Dr. Carol Sprafkin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprafkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Sprafkin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Sprafkin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stony Brook, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 207 Hallock Rd Ste 204, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-0418
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t think I needed it, but wanted to be sure as I had a large estate to settle as Executor. I made the right choice. Dr. Sprafkin helped in so many ways. Excellent and highly beneficial experience.
About Dr. Carol Sprafkin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417097247
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprafkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprafkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprafkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprafkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprafkin.
