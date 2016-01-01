Carol Snyder, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Snyder, MFT
Overview
Carol Snyder, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vista, CA.
Carol Snyder works at
Locations
-
1
2755 Jefferson St. , Ste 104, Carlsbad, CA 92008630 Alta Vista Dr Ste 206, Vista, CA 92084 Directions (760) 758-0691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Snyder?
About Carol Snyder, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1518182492
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Snyder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Snyder works at
2 patients have reviewed Carol Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.