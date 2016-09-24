Dr. Schramke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Schramke, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Schramke, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Schramke works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schramke?
Takes the time needed to explain. Very empathetic to patients. Highly recommend. I need another evaluation and am looking forward to seeing her again.
About Dr. Carol Schramke, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1447251582
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schramke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schramke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schramke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schramke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schramke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schramke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.