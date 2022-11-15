See All Clinical Psychologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Schober works at Carol Schober, PsyD LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Carol Schober, PsyD LLC
    811 Church Rd Ste 114, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 672-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2022
    Thorough, considerate and concerned.
    Scott — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Schober, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083704308
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Friends Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
