Carol Montgomery, MFT
Overview
Carol Montgomery, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Dimas, CA.
Locations
- 1 448 E Foothill Blvd Ste 101, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (909) 592-2090
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is without a doubt the most amazing therapist and support system my family and I have ever known. My marriage, my son and my family are stronger because of her. She is a real blessing.
About Carol Montgomery, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1992914873
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Montgomery accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carol Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.