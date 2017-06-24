Dr. Mellen-Sysel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Mellen-Sysel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Mellen-Sysel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 13951 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 123, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 994-3601
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellen-Sysel?
She was very comforting and my child that has a hard time expressing feelings, felt very safe discussing issues with her. I have taken my child to three other providers prior to Dr. Mellen and it was a very disappointing experience when my child did not open up to any of those three. I was skeptical and felt at a loss at continuing to find someone, but I am so grateful that my child opened up to her. It has only been a couple of months but the positive changes are astounding!
About Dr. Carol Mellen-Sysel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295946028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellen-Sysel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellen-Sysel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellen-Sysel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellen-Sysel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellen-Sysel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.