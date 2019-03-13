See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Carol Manning, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carol Manning, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Carol Manning works at Global Family Health LLC in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Global Family Health LLC
    155 Main Dunstable Rd Ste 105, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma
Breast Exam
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Gynecological Examination
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Pap Smear
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Vaccination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2019
    Carol is the best upfront and honest while still sweet thank you Carol for being a compassionate provider all while telling how it is thank you danny
    About Carol Manning, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003825860
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Hampshire
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Manning, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Manning works at Global Family Health LLC in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Carol Manning’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carol Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

