Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Levine, MS is a Counselor in Lutherville, MD.
Locations
Baltimore Creative Counseling101 W Ridgely Rd Ste 8A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (301) 707-5765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After my first visit I knew I had a connection with Carol. She not only shows empathy but she also opens up about herself unlike a lot of Therapists who create a wall/barrier. She will work around your schedule and dedicate time with you without you feeling like she's bored or sick of your problems. Ive had many therapists in the past who just didn't show the care that she does.
About Carol Levine, MS
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Frostburg State University
