Carol Levine, MS

Counseling
Overview

Carol Levine, MS is a Counselor in Lutherville, MD. 

Carol Levine works at Marci Rolker, LCPC, LLC in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baltimore Creative Counseling
    101 W Ridgely Rd Ste 8A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 707-5765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 12, 2020
    After my first visit I knew I had a connection with Carol. She not only shows empathy but she also opens up about herself unlike a lot of Therapists who create a wall/barrier. She will work around your schedule and dedicate time with you without you feeling like she's bored or sick of your problems. Ive had many therapists in the past who just didn't show the care that she does.
    About Carol Levine, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356497358
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Frostburg State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Levine, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carol Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Levine works at Marci Rolker, LCPC, LLC in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Carol Levine’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carol Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

