Dr. Carol Levett, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Levett, PHD is a Psychologist in West Coxsackie, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 104 State Route 81, West Coxsackie, NY 12192 Directions (518) 731-1955
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Carol Levett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730148404
