Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Lee, OD
Dr. Carol Lee, OD is an Optometrist in Kirkland, WA.
- 1 13030 121st Way NE Ste 101, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-1700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Lee is outstanding. She explains everything and takes time to answer questions.
- Optometry
- English
- 1780766915
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
