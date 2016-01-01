Dr. Lahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carol Lahey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Lahey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Lahey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Megan D Logan Lcsw PA2309 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-7337
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lahey?
About Dr. Carol Lahey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629189006
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahey works at
Dr. Lahey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.