Dr. Lachman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Lachman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Lachman, PHD is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Lachman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asoa LLC44 Court St Ste 1217, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (917) 601-9509
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lachman?
About Dr. Carol Lachman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639214836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lachman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.