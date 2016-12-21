Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwei-Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They completed their fellowship with not applicable
Dr. Kwei-Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Trigram Touch Therapies Inc54 Friends Ln Ste 114, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-9742
Hospital Affiliations
- Lower Bucks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kwei-Levy is an exceptional psychologist for children, adolescents, and adults. She approaches each case individually, and is especially good at determining whether a client has one or multiple diagnoses or challenges, and manages these in both acute or chronic situations, using best practices. Most important, she is compassionate and wise after 3+ decades in practice, and diligently helps her clients identify and achieve goals and move forward in life with more independence and confidence.
About Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- not applicable
- Temple Med Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwei-Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwei-Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwei-Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwei-Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwei-Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwei-Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwei-Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.