Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They completed their fellowship with not applicable

Dr. Kwei-Levy works at TLC Associates, Newtown, PA in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trigram Touch Therapies Inc
    54 Friends Ln Ste 114, Newtown, PA 18940 (215) 860-9742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lower Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2016
    Dr. Kwei-Levy is an exceptional psychologist for children, adolescents, and adults. She approaches each case individually, and is especially good at determining whether a client has one or multiple diagnoses or challenges, and manages these in both acute or chronic situations, using best practices. Most important, she is compassionate and wise after 3+ decades in practice, and diligently helps her clients identify and achieve goals and move forward in life with more independence and confidence.
    Yardley, PA — Dec 21, 2016
    About Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699863787
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • not applicable
    Internship
    • Temple Med Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Kwei-Levy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwei-Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwei-Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwei-Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwei-Levy works at TLC Associates, Newtown, PA in Newtown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kwei-Levy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwei-Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwei-Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwei-Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwei-Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

