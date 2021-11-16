Carol Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Kane, MA
Overview
Carol Kane, MA is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Carol Kane works at
Locations
Exploration Counseling Therapy & Behavior Modification Services10335 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 244-0783
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first experience working with a therapist, and I have to say that I walked away with a new-found sense of hope. Carol Lynn was frank, to the point and very helpful with a path to move forward. Looking forward to my next appointment!
About Carol Kane, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1598875411
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Kane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Carol Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.