Carol Ives
Carol Ives is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL.
Optum7601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste E, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 824-0780
My first visit Was with carol this week and I was very very impressed. I was looking for someone helpful and compassionate and carol met my expectations. I’m looking forward to putting my health in her trust
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295074250
21 patients have reviewed Carol Ives. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Ives.
