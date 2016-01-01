Carol Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Hughes, MA
Overview
Carol Hughes, MA is a Psychologist in Greensburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 410 S Maple Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-1214
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Hughes?
About Carol Hughes, MA
- Psychology
- English
- 1699896670
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carol Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.