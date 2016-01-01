Carol Honig, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Honig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Honig, PT
Overview
Carol Honig, PT is a Physical Therapist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Carol Honig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates2828 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 600-7958
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Honig?
About Carol Honig, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1114966991
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Honig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Honig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Honig works at
2 patients have reviewed Carol Honig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Honig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Honig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Honig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.