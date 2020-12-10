Carol Hollander is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Hollander
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Hollander is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tucson, AZ.
Carol Hollander works at
Locations
Independent Behavioral Health Associates430 N Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 325-4837
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Carol for many years for many issues. Not only has she given me insight into my problems, but good suggestions to avoid further ones! I would highly recommend her for anyone needing counseling.
About Carol Hollander
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912096926
