Carol Herman, OTR
Offers telehealth
Carol Herman, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Carol Herman works at
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1205869138
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Carol Herman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
