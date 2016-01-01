Carol Hedtke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Hedtke, NP
Overview
Carol Hedtke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2535 Charlotte St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-7300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Hedtke?
About Carol Hedtke, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417999848
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Hedtke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Hedtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carol Hedtke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Hedtke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Hedtke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Hedtke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.