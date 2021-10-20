Carol Harting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Harting, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Harting, LMHC is a Counselor in Kennewick, WA.
Locations
- 1 1409 N Pittsburg St Ste C, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-0927
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Carol is very compassionate, caring and listens to your needs. Provides ways to assist with your issues.
About Carol Harting, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396846218
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Harting accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Harting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Carol Harting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Harting.
