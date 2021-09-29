Dr. Hamel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Hamel, OD
Overview
Dr. Carol Hamel, OD is an Optometrist in Lincoln, RI.
Locations
Drs. Hamel and Waldorf132 Old River Rd Ste 201, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 721-5599
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamel has been my husband’s and my eye doctor for many years. She always has a positive attitude. She is very good and professional with all aspects of eye health. She monitored the pressure of my eyes, and when it got too high, she sent me to a specialist where they discovered that I had glaucoma.
About Dr. Carol Hamel, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
