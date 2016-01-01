Dr. Carol Hamby, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Hamby, DC
Overview
Dr. Carol Hamby, DC is a Chiropractor in Fair Oaks, CA.
Dr. Hamby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corner Chiropractic - Earnest Allen DC6716 Madison Ave Ste A1, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Directions (916) 880-2136
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamby?
About Dr. Carol Hamby, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841215183
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamby works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.