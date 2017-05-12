Carol Grisham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Grisham, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Grisham, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sierra Madre, CA.
Locations
- 1 55 W Sierra Madre Blvd Ste 305, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Directions (626) 396-9265
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a client of Carol's for over three years. She has always been conscientious with time management, stays engaged during sessions, and does not push her own biased "opinions," onto me. I look forward to my sessions with her and am greatful to have Carol as a therapist.
About Carol Grisham, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851453187
